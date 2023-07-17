Cartwrights

Cartwrights Waste Disposal Services Ltd covers every aspect of collection, recycling and disposal of waste generated by industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Established in 1983 by founder John Cartwright, the company, based at Halesfield 21, has grown exponentially over the four decades of trading.

It started off with just one lorry and seven skips but the fleet has expanded vastly.

John and Penny Cartwright, directors of the company, said: “We are super proud to have been trading 40 years.

“It is a huge milestone for us and one which, some days, we thought we would never reach. The company has grown from strength to strength facing lots of challenges along the way.

“But we couldn’t have done it without our amazing staff, past and present, and not forgetting the Shropshire community for supporting us from day one.

“We really want to say thank you to each and every one of those people who has supported us and here’s to another decade of seeing Cartwrights livery around Shropshire!”

Cartwrights have also been praised for their environmental work and are fully committed to sustainable waste disposal, having traded as a ‘Zero 2 Landfill’ business since 2013.

The company applies the waste hierarchy system, recycling as much waste as possible and any residue waste that cannot be recycled is processed into the recovery process of refuse derived fuel. The recovered waste will be harnessed to create energy and electricity further avoiding needless landfill.

The company has been awarded the Waste Management British Standard PAS 402:2013 for the second year running.

This provides waste contractors and clients, assurance that waste is being managed by an approved company who are dedicated to protecting the environment. PAS 402 requires a waste resource management organisation to report how it conducts its waste management activities, landfill diversion and material recovery rates.

In keeping trend with climate change and sustainability the company has also invested heavily in ‘greener’ machinery and vehicles by using only Euro 6 Engine vehicles, upgrading machinery to electric state of the art equipment, and installing an integrated software solution allowing the company to go paperless.

And the electric used to operate the equipment and power the headquarters offices are also generated by their own solar panels produced energy, giving Cartwrights a full circle approach to sustainability.