Access Group announce Guestline acquisition

Guestline is a leading hotel distribution and operations platform provider with a range of solutions enabling hotel clients to manage every aspect of their business in one place.

The company's cloud software platform supports over 2,900 venues in 23 countries, through its end-to-end distribution, property management and guest experience system that unlocks more revenue, guest satisfaction and agility.

Access said the move marks an exciting opportunity to expand its range of products .

Henry Seddon, Managing Director of Access Hospitality, said: "We are delighted to welcome Guestline to the Access Group.

"As well as enhancing our ability to serve the requirements of hotel customers through the provision of a tailored product that fulfils their operational needs, the acquisition will enable us to expand into new territories, given Guestline's strength in European and international markets.

"We have been particularly impressed with the strength and experience of the Guestline management team and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into the Access Group."

Andrew McGregor, CEO of Guestline, said: “Guestline and Access are a natural fit and we are very excited to be joining the Group.