Telford content creation agency marks 'major milestone' after taking on first employee

Shropshire Creative has appointed Maddison Bailey to a new Digital Marketing role, starting in September.

Maddison will be completing a Level 3 Multi-Channel Marketer Apprenticeship at Telford College, marking a key step in Shropshire Creative’s commitment to developing local talent and building a sustainable future in digital content creation, the company says.

The appointment is part of a year of growth as the company approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026.

"Taking on our first employee is a huge moment for us," said Ben Coates, co-director of Shropshire Creative.

"I started the business from the ground up, and it’s grown into something we’re really proud of. This next step feels like the start of an exciting new chapter.”

"We’re so excited to welcome Maddison to the team," added fellow co-director Vicky Coates.

"Supporting young talent and opening doors into the creative industry is something I’m passionate about, and we’re thrilled to be working with Telford College to help make that happen."