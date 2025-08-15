Free Greggs breakfasts and tool giveaways at north Shropshire Toolstation supplier roadshow for trades

Toolstation in Whitchurch will host a selection of market-leading trade brands including DeWalt, Bosch, Tourpet, CT1, Forgefix, Lucecco and more as part of the retailer’s 2025 spring and summer supplier roadshow next Wednesday, August 20.

The company says the roadshow, part of a national campaign at 60 stores across the country, aims to help tradespeople across the UK learn more about new and upcoming products within the market, with live demonstrations, product trials and expert advice on hand.

As well as live demonstrations and advice, participating brands will also be giving away free goody bags, offering exclusive on-the-day deals and running competitions.

"With an already busy schedule in place, it can be challenging for our customers to stay up to date on the latest developments and trends in the industry," said Geoff Cook, trade business partner at Toolstation.

"By gathering leading trade brands in one place and bringing their expertise across the country, we hope to provide our customers with new information, top tips and advice required to get the job done right this spring and summer.

"We look forward to welcoming local trade communities into our stores throughout this period, including those in Whitchurch."

The retailer has teamed up with Fix Radio to help host the roadshow, who will attend every event including the one in Whitchurch, during which they will give away free Greggs breakfasts to tradespeople as well as running a series of giveaways, competitions and games for tradespeople to try out.

Customers who attend during the day will also be able to benefit from a 10 per cent in-store discount when making any purchase of £75 or more.