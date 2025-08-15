Birmingham Airport reports 'busiest ever' July as passenger numbers rise nearly ten per cent

Birmingham Airport says it had its "busiest July ever" after 1,455,192 passengers travelled through the regional transport hub in July 2025 – an 8.2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The airport says it also remains set to experience its busiest year on record, with nearly 14 million passengers forecast to travel through the transport hub in 2025/26.

Last month, a record 1,360,957 passengers passed through the airport, the fourth month in a row in which the transport hub had experienced record-breaking figures for passenger numbers.

Birmingham Airport

The July figures were bolstered by the start of the school summer holidays, as well as more frequent flights to popular routes including Jerez, Venice and Florence, according to Al Titterington, terminal operations director at Birmingham Airport.

“July has been another record month with more passengers choosing Birmingham Airport than ever before," he said.

"This is our fifth consecutive record-breaking month this year, with passengers taking advantage of our array of routes offered by our partner airlines, offering more choice and convenience for travel.

"During July alone we saw over 1.4 million pass through our airport, benefiting from connectivity to our extensive route network from Birmingham Airport.”

The most popular destinations for July included sunshine spots such as Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Dalaman, and Faro. Other busy routes included Dublin, Dubai and Amsterdam.

In May, bosses at the airport announced they would be spending around £1.5 million per week on upgrades to facilities over the next year, with ongoing upgrades to the runway, maintenance bases and the expansion of stand capacity set to be rolled out over the next 12 months.

Improvements to baggage carousels, makeup areas and vehicle replacements are also planned as part of the scheme and last month, the airport unveiled modern new-look boarding gate lounges.

Speaking to the Express & Star earlier this year, chief executive Nick Barton said the airport was in a "really good place" to expand, citing the economic strength of the region and strong indicators for the aviation industry as reasons to be hopeful for the future.

"We're in a very optimistic frame of mind about the region and therefore the growth of the airport," he said.

"The growth that we're seeing at the moment [is] between 3 and 6 per cent higher than it was pre-Covid so we've recovered all the Covid losses and now we're gowing on a month-by-month basis.

"It's some performance bearing in mind how impactful Covid was on operations like ours, so the fact that we're now, since October, better than we've been in any month in our 86-year history is pretty good."