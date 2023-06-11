Shropshire family-run holiday cottage site scoops national tourism accolade

Nichola Cariss with her Father, Tony Madeley. Photo: VisitEngland/Daniela Luquini.

Eaton Manor Country Estate, near Church Stretton, clinched a bronze award for self-catering in the 2023 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The achievement follows on from Eaton Manor winning Gold in the regional West Midlands Tourism Awards in March.

Owner Nichola Cariss has been running the accommodation business at Eaton Manor since 2001, with her family, having diversified from farming.

She said: “To win such an esteemed national award is a huge achievement for all the team here at Eaton Manor.

"It places us third in England for self catering accommodation and recognises that we offer a unique venue focussing on luxury holiday cottages with first class customer service and ensuring our guests’ stays and celebrations are truly special and memorable.

"As a family, we are so proud that our collaboration with local people and businesses is the driving force behind our success.”

Eaton Manor Country Estate is a collection of eight luxury holiday cottages providing four and five star self-catering accommodation in the heart of the South Shropshire countryside, with onsite facilities such as a pool and games barn.

It is a unique venue for holidays and special family/group celebrations, from birthdays and anniversaries to reunions, as well as for wellness and business retreats, and weddings.

The estate has been in the Madeley family for nearly 90 years, with the fifth generation now growing up here.

The family diversified to holiday accommodation in 2001 and is delighted to share the fabulous surroundings with guests.