Expanding discount store One Beyond to open in Telford creating 30 jobs

The One Beyond store in Warrington

The business, created by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, will open a store at Telford Bridge Retail Park at 10am.

The fast-growing bargain retailer has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 retail jobs for the town.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond, said: “We’re pleased to open our new value store, One Beyond, in Telford.

“Whilst we have over 4000 products for £1, we also stock additional ranges which are priced beyond £1.

"Our aim is to provide our shoppers with exceptional value on a great choice of handpicked bargains.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.”

One Beyond says it has affordable prices on a huge range of items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home and pet supplies.

In the run up to summer, One Beyond will also be on hand to help shoppers get ready for the warmer weather, with summer home ware and toys plus a huge range of gardening goodies – that would all be much more expensive elsewhere.

A vast range of favourite household brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s are also available at incredible bargain prices to shop in store.