National award for leading businessman form Shropshire

Robert Forrester

Vertu Motors plc Chief Executive Robert Forrester was crowned Business Leader of the Year at the prestigious Automotive Management (AM) Awards.

Hosted by Automotive Management Magazine, the 2023 AM Awards celebrated the very best performers within the motor retail industry, following a rigorous judging process conducted by a panel of sector specialists.

Robert, who attended St John Talbot's school in Whitchurch, was recognised for his outstanding leadership, growing the company to become the third largest automotive retailer in the UK, currently employing over 7,000 people.

The Vertu Motors group has also led the way in supporting colleagues to have a good work-life balance and in driving standards of customer service.

Robert, who grew up near Prees and a small number of colleagues, including Chief Operations Officer David Crane and Chief Financial Officer Karen Anderson, founded Gateshead-headquartered Vertu Motors in late 2006, through a cash shell float in AIM.

It is now the third largest automotive retailer in the country and recently announced a turnover that exceeded £4 billion.

Prior to this, Robert was a Director of Reg Vardy plc between 2001 and 2006, where he held the roles of Finance Director and Managing Director.

He qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen after graduating from Oxford University, where he read Geography.

And he has established himself as an expert media commentator on all things automotive and, in 2021, appeared in the ITV series Undercover Boss.

Mr Forrester said: “Thank you to the AM panel of judges for this humbling accolade but this award isn’t just for me, it is as much for all of my colleagues at Vertu.

"It’s been a real journey since 2006 to where we are today, and it has been a team effort of which I am incredibly proud.