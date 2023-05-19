Jack Fallows

Jack Fallows, of Herald Wealth Management, based in Shrewsbury, will launch his book, Money: The Assembly Guide, at a special event at the Riverbank Bar and Kitchen in the county town on Thursday at 6.30pm.

He is a financial adviser specialising in providing advice to business owners and people planning for retirement and meets so many people who are feeling confused, overwhelmed and in many cases fear discussing and dealing with finances.

Jack hopes his book will help people navigate and plan in simple steps.

The book was designed to change people’s mindset when it involves money and show them the fundamentals, and potential, of money that is not taught at school or in the workplace.

Jack said: “A big part of people achieving a healthy state of financial fitness relates to the relationship they have with their money.

“We are not taught about money at school other than the basics.

"Then, when we get to adulthood, we are expected to know how to make it work best for us. So, it’s no wonder there is a level of fear when it comes to money. It’s unknown territory.

“The book offers a step-by-step guide on how to build strong finances, regardless of where people are starting from. It is written in a relatable, jargon-free way to help people not only understand their finances but feel good about them too.”

Jack’s book is intended for business owners, people who want to retire before their state pension age and folk who want a plan for their finances, so they can go about their lives in the confidence that their money is in good shape.

“A sense of financial security and freedom can be achieved by anyone because it’s completely individual to the person," said Jack.

“My book helps people understand what they want out of their finances and provides tips on how to get there. Regardless of your current position, having the right foundations in place is the only way to ensure your finances remain healthy over time."

Jack said all are welcome to attend the book launch which will also be a night of networking for businesses.

A buffet will be provided and the bar will be open.