A spokesperson for Nidec Drives said: "Control Techniques and KB Electronics, with over 50 years of experience, represent innovation and trailblazing in the drives sector; becoming Nidec Drives aligns with their forward-thinking approach and dedication to staying ahead in an ever-evolving market.

"It's important to emphasise that this change will not affect any of the products or services currently offered by Control Techniques or KB Electronics.

"Their product lines will remain at the same high level of quality, innovation, and service, which their customers have come to expect.

"There will be changes to branding on social media channels, product labelling, and brochures, but customers can rest assured; the same team of drive obsessives are behind the wheel."

The spokesperson added: "This strategic decision signifies greater collaboration with Nidec, a global brand, giving further opportunities to produce more of what customers want and need and becoming Nidec Drives enables Control Techniques and KB Electronics to harness the strength and resources of Nidec, meaning greater prospects and collective possibilities. This change will not only strengthen their valued stakeholder relationships, but also ensure a more efficient and effective experience for all.

"Nidec Drives, as they embark on this new chapter, remain firmly committed to their existing values of prioritising customer success and satisfaction."