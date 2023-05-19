Inside new store as Frasers opens its doors in Telford

The new-look Frasers store has opened in Telford Centre featuring a host of fashion and beauty brands.

Frasers staff at the revamped store
Frasers staff at the revamped store

The store, rebranded from House of Fraser, includes the likes of Good American, True Religion, All Saints, Barbour, Boss, and French Connection.

Inside Frasers

Telford Centre manager Glynn Morrow was thrilled by the reopening and said: "It looks amazing."

Frasers staff at the revamped store

"In terms of where our department stores have sat over the years, we have had BHS, Debenhams and House of Fraser.

"House of Fraser in now Frasers, which is great and there is still a need for a high-end department store."

Inside the store

"It's great for us as a town centre because it means we are delivering as much as we can for our shoppers coming in."

A host of top brands are available

"The brand line up in there is fantastic with anything from Jack Wills, Ted Baker and Calvin Klein and beauty, with Clinique, Benefit and more.

Shoes for sale inside ths store

"I think it will trade here fantastically well. There's certainly been a gap in the market for beauty since Debenhams closed."

Inside the store

"From out point of view, it's that confidence and investment that continues to be made by major brands such as Fraser reflects our growing appeal and continued out-performance in the region.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

