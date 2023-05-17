Notification Settings

Shropshire company makes double appointment as part of growth plans

By Matthew PanterOswestryBusinessPublished:

A Shropshire-based marketing, web development and graphic design agency has added to its team with the company’s growth and demand for services increasing.

Russell Gooday and Alfie Lloyd
Russell Gooday and Alfie Lloyd

Hunter Bevan has expanded by bringing in Russell Gooday and Alfie Lloyd.

Russell joins the team as a highly talented and experienced digital artist, web, and app developer.

Alfie, a digital marketing specialist, will be responsible for developing and executing innovative digital marketing strategies that drive traffic and increase conversions for Hunter Bevan clients.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Russell and Alfie to the Hunter Bevan team,” said Neil Bevan, Director of Hunter Bevan.

“As our company continues to grow, it’s important that we have the right talent in place to meet the needs of our clients.”

Hunter Bevan, located on Oswestry’s Artillery Business Park, will be celebrating 25 years in business next year.

The company offers a comprehensive range of services covering logo design and branding, design and supply of printed stationery and promotional marketing materials, marketing strategy and support, digital marketing and website development to a wide range of clients locally, nationally, and internationally.

