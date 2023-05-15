Dulson Training

The firm has signed up to take part in the Dragon Boat Festival in Shrewsbury in July and is also running a raffle, which will be drawn at the Dragon Boat Festival on July 23.

Prizes include money, a signed Shrewsbury Town football shirt, a spa and treats experience at Lion Quays and a family pass to Wonderland in Telford.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said: “It is the first time we have entered the Dragon Boat Festival, although we have committed to fundraising for various charities every year.

"Everyone locally seems to connect to Severn Hospice and most of our staff have either experienced first-hand or knows someone who has experience of the amazing work the charity does. It’s a charity that touches so many people.

“We will have a stand at the festival and most of our staff will be there on the day - we are treating it as a summer party and we will all be going off for food afterwards. Severn Hospice is a great cause and we are hoping to raise big money for them this year.

“We are already selling raffle tickets for our Summer Prize Draw and have received tremendous support for this from a number of people and businesses who have donated some really great prizes. Our thanks to all those who have supported us in this way.

The Summer Prize Draw prizes also include PT sessions with Sophie at Wellness Warrior in Shrewsbury; a voucher from Sweetcheeks Salon; a £20 Co-op voucher; a hair product hamper from Live & Let Dye; family day ticket for four from Park Hall Farm a basket of Tanners Claret and Gascont White Wine and a two-course Sunday roast at Cromwells in Shrewsbury.

Cash prizes have also been donated – £20 from Battlefield 1403, £50 from Rodenhurst Garden Centre and £50 from John Bishop Mobile HGV Commercials. There is a £50 Marks & Spencers voucher donated by Shropshire Mobility Solutions; £50 Amazon voucher from WBconstruction, £90 voucher for Breakout Chester, £50 voucher from Riverbank and a £50 voucher donated by Clive Medical Practice.