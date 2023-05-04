Whitchurch equestrian business is honoured with prestigious Queen's Award

MD Tullis Matson wit Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and staff

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner visited Stallion AI Services to present the award at a presentation at Chapel Field Stud.

For the last two decades, Stallion AI Services has worked with equine rare breed horses and made available the very latest technology in equine re-production to help establish biobanks and conservation breeding programmes, enabling a more positive future for endangered breeds.

The team at Stallion AI Services and Natures SAFE

It was through this work that Nature’s SAFE, the concept of a biobank for animals at risk of extinction was developed.

Nature’s SAFE is one of Europe’s first charity living tissue banks that is dedicated to animals threatened with extinction.

Its mission is to save animals from extinction by collecting, indefinitely storing and regenerating reproductive cells and cell lines from endangered animal species.

It has to date, cryopreserved 165 different species. The company workd closely with Chester Zoo and the Rare Breeds Survival Trust to help conserve rare and endangered species.

MD Tullis Matson with Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and, in green, Head of Science at Chester Zoo and co-founder of Natures Safe, Dr Sue Walker. At the back are Kate Ashmore (Director and Stud Manager) and Dr Rhiannon Bolton (Co founder), pictured in the Living Bio Bank Facility

Managing Director Tullis Matson said: "As an equestrian business, as you can imagine, we were absolutely delighted to receive the highest of accolades and recognition for our work involving the latest technologies in assisted reproduction."

"It was the most wonderful endorsement but particularly so as we believe that we are in fact, the first business within the equine industry to have been recognised with this prestigious award.