Telford toy firm founder takes Grand National winner to visit children in hospital

The visit Alder Hey Hospital with National Winner Neptune Collonges. Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography

Golden Bear Toys founder John Hales and Neptune Collonges were accompanied by top jockeys Nico de Boinville, Harry Skelton, Aidan Coleman and Patrick Mullins.

The visit gave children, parents and staff alike the chance to meet the gentle grey, a 21-year-old winner of the Grand National back in 2012.

“We’ve been coming here every year since he won the Grand National, excluding the two Covid years," said Mr Hales.

"He loves it and his temperament with the children is brilliant."

“I enjoy this day too, it’s nice to be able to put a smile on the children’s faces.

"It’s very rewarding. I’m sure Neptune knows when this day comes around, he loves seeing children.”

Helen Hughes, Community & Fundraising Manager at Alder Hey Children’s Charity said: “We would like to thank John Hales for bringing Neptune Collonges to the hospital again this year. The visit is one we all look forward and having such a beautiful horse coming to meet our children, families and staff makes it a day to remember for everyone at Alder Hey.”

Golden Bear Toys, founded by Hales in 1979, also produce the Alder Hey Elephant soft toys; a collective of cute, cuddly plush elephants in a variety of vibrant colours.