Oswestry company thrilled as Eastenders star stops by

Published:

An Oswestry-based company were thrilled to have a surprise special guest stop by and try out their massage chairs at the Ideal Home show in London last week.

Diane Hughes (left) and Nina Wadia standing behind the massage chair.

Furniture for Life welcomed Nina Wadia – who played Zainab Masood in Eastenders and also appeared in Strictly – to try out their Positive Posture Brio Sport chair.

Diane Hughes, Managing Director of Furniture for Life, said: "We were delighted to meet Nina."

Nina Wadia standing beside the Furniture for Life massage chair

"She really enjoyed her massage chair experience and it was great to talk to her about the relaxation and therapeutic benefits of the Furniture for Life range of massage chairs."

"We had a great show this year, with lots of interest and buoyant sales, despite fears about the economy. A highlight was definitely meeting Nina and seeing how much she enjoyed trying out the chair."

Furniture for Life is looking to expand their range into the sports rehabilitation industry by introducing specifically designed sports massage chairs into leading sports teams, clubs, gyms and spas throughout the UK, as well as the domestic market.

