Oswestry company thrilled as Eastenders star stops by

Furniture for Life welcomed Nina Wadia – who played Zainab Masood in Eastenders and also appeared in Strictly – to try out their Positive Posture Brio Sport chair.
Diane Hughes, Managing Director of Furniture for Life, said: "We were delighted to meet Nina."
"She really enjoyed her massage chair experience and it was great to talk to her about the relaxation and therapeutic benefits of the Furniture for Life range of massage chairs."
"We had a great show this year, with lots of interest and buoyant sales, despite fears about the economy. A highlight was definitely meeting Nina and seeing how much she enjoyed trying out the chair."
Furniture for Life is looking to expand their range into the sports rehabilitation industry by introducing specifically designed sports massage chairs into leading sports teams, clubs, gyms and spas throughout the UK, as well as the domestic market.