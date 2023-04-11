Shropshire housebuilder's £10,000 charity pledge

Myles Gorey, Megan Fitzsimons and Shane DeHayes launch the Miller Homes Community Fund

Local charities, community groups and other organisations are being encouraged to apply for the first of two funding rounds of funding from homebuilder Miller Homes, due to take place in 2023.

The housebuilder, which is delivering new homes in Shrewsbury and Telford, has introduced a regional community fund to help local grassroots projects linked to education, wellbeing, the environment and sport across the West Midlands.

Shropshire organisations to have recently received donations from Miller Homes’ Community Fund include The Movement Centre in Oswestry.

The charity received £500 to help support its work with children who have movement disabilities and will be used to purchase new sensory toys and equipment to enhance the therapy it is able to offer.

A £500 donation was also awarded to Ercall Colts Juniors Football Club, a community sports club in Telford, towards an upgrade of its playing facilities.

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, said: “We are committed to building communities, in addition to building homes, and have developed a Community Fund to support local projects that promote education, wellbeing, physical activity and the environment.

“Shropshire benefits from a large number of small local charities and community groups that deliver great opportunities in these areas and are in need of additional financial support.

“These groups are undertaking vital work, from supporting children with medical or education needs to encouraging outdoor activities, so we are keen to help as many of these organisations as we can through our Community Fund.

“We would encourage local groups across the region to get in touch and let us know how we can help them improve their facilities or support a greater number of local people with their services.”