Popular Shrewsbury plants centre celebrates ten years

Manager Tim Robinson (right) celebrates Love Plants’ 10th birthday with his team (from left) John Burroughes, Julie Bull, Chris Gater and Li Zakovics.

A special birthday cake was made to celebrate the occasion at Love Plants, located at Salop Leisure’s Emstrey headquarters.

“It has been a successful tenyears for Love Plants and we hope to continue to grow the business by sharing the expertise of our team who have vast experience of plants and different type of gardens,” said manager Tim Robinson.

The centre was opened by award-winning gardener and landscape designer Chris Beardshaw on April 7, 2013.

Birthday celebrations saw plant adviser Gill Jones and Tom Pountney, head groundsman at Love2Stay resort, lead the first of three workshops at Love Plants.

Tips were given about what vegetables to grow in allotments and seasonal gardening tasks.

Spring planting and hanging baskets will be the theme of the second workshop led by Tom on April 22.

The final workshop, on May 20, will see him focus on bulbs, containers, pots and hanging baskets for summer colour.