Rural pub reopens under new management - with change by previous operator reversed

Boycott Arms, Ludstone

The Boycott Arms in Upper Ludstone, Wolverhampton, has new management in Donna and Dee, and reopened on Thursday.

Donna and Dee are the third operators of the pub in less than a year after the landlord who ran the venue since September 2017 stepped back in August last year. The pub was then closed for two months until it opened again in October with a new landlady, before shutting its doors in January due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The new pair took over the Boycott Arms four weeks ago, and are now running it for Admiral Pubs.

Boycott Arms, Upper Ludstone.

Speaking about the reopening and work they completed beforehand, Donna said: "We took over four weeks ago and completed a full internal refurbishment including all the fixtures, fittings and redecorated throughout.

"We are going through it in stages, and will be doing the external part of the pub including the signage, and the back area by the end of this year.

"We are looking forward to turning the pub back into a place that people will want to visit again. The plan was to make it a traditional country pub again and that is how we are going to run it, and we welcome anyone to come and visit.

Boycott Arms, Upper Ludstone.

"We want it to become a beacon in the community, and welcome anyone - we are open for anything like events, meetings, any sort of clubs such as knitting clubs etc. as it is not only about the drink, but about the whole experience."

The pub will be serving food daily, with traditional pub classics on the menu along with a variety of different foods and drinks, and a Sunday carvery will be available each week.

Sharing about how the first day went, Donna added: "It went really well. It was a little quiet around lunch time but it got really busy in the evening and we had around 10 tables of people for the food.

Boycott Arms, Upper Ludstone.

"We have taken on quite a lot of bookings for Mother's Day this Sunday too, so we have a busy weekend planned ahead.

"We want it to be a place that people enjoy visiting and make it a pleasant experience.

"Also, there is availability to use a function room for anything such as weddings, birthdays, all types of functions."

Boycott Arms, Upper Ludstone.

The pub did have Sky Sports and BT Sport put in with previous management, but that has now been taken out as the new crew aim to turn it back into a traditional country pub.