Welshpool manufacturer set to expand with £6.3 million investment plan

Invertek Drives, a manufacturer of variable frequency drive (VFD) technology, is looking to build the centre on land next to the company’s global headquarters and manufacturing facility at Offa’s Dyke Business Park, Welshpool.

The planned base will provide state-of-the-art research and development facilities for the design of next-generation electric motor control VFDs.

Invertek Drives manufactures Optidrive VFDs that accurately control AC electric motors used in a range of applications including motion control, pumping, HVAC, and refrigeration. Most industries around the world will use a VFD for a motor or pump control application, from engineering and manufacturing to food production, water industries, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The VFDs accurately control the speed of motors and pumps, making them more energy efficient. This results in less energy use and reduces associated emissions, supporting the need to reduce climate change globally.

Shaun Dean, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, as well as senior vice president of Sumitomo Heavy Industries and CEO of PTC EMEIA HQ, said the latest investment would create one of the most modern VFD R&D facilities in the world.

He said: “It will be a hub for the design of our next-generation technology. Our Optidrive VFD products are recognised worldwide for their effectiveness in efficient motor control, as well as their durability and ease of use.

“This is part of the continuing investment being made locally in Wales by Sumitomo Heavy Industries in Invertek. Work is about to start on an extension to our existing manufacturing facility at the site as part of a £10million investment.

"This has also included the previously announced creation and completion of a new, state-of-the-art, Application and Training Centre.”

The extension will allow Invertek to increase production of its Optidrive VFD products from 460,000 units a year to more than 1.2 million.

It is also creating new career opportunities at its headquarters where it employs more than 350 people.