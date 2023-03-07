Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Awards set to be biggest yet

Aico of Oswestry was crowned company of the year in 2022.

Around 500 seats have already been reserved for the ‘Oscars’ of the local economy, to be held at Telford’s International Centre on June 23.

The event, which is now in its 23rd year, celebrates the stars of the Shropshire business community across 12 different categories.

The 2023 competition, which is free to enter, is open to all businesses with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin – whether or not they are a Chamber member.

It includes the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, and Best Small Business.

There are also new-look categories this year for Global Business recognising international trade, Commitment To People, and a return of the Business In The Community award.

Entries are now open at shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com. The closing date for applications is April 14.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “There is a real appetite to celebrate success across our business community this year, and the event is on target to be the biggest yet.

“We know that Shropshire businesses are going to be facing significant challenges over the coming year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise our success stories."

Among the honours up for grabs is the The John Clayton Award, named after a previous Shropshire Chamber president, will also be presented to someone who is judged to have made an outstanding contribution to the local business community.

Aico of Oswestry won the coveted Company of the Year award last summer – retaining its title.