British Armed Forces head to Telford College to provide career advice

The Army outreach team delivered talks and held question-and-answer sessions with the college’s public uniformed services students – the latest in a series of regular visits to the campus.

The talks and demonstrations were designed to highlight the different routes into the army for individual skillsets, and explain the levels of dedication needed to succeed.

Public uniformed services tutor Craig Stockman said: “The Army outreach team were specifically highlighting career options within the Royal Logistic Corps on this visit.

“The Royal Logistic Corps is the largest in the British army. Students got the chance to look at various careers, such as the role of an ammunition technician, working in bomb disposal situations.

“The team also highlighted Royal Armoured Corps careers including tank driver and gunner, and students got the chance to hear about training and recruitment for The Parachute Regiment as well.”

Telford College receives regular visits from members of the Armed Forces and other uniformed services, to give students the chance to hear first-hand about career opportunities.

It also goes off-campus to give students chance to experience public support scenarios, including riot training with the RAF, and major disaster planning involving several different emergency services.

Craig added: “We have a long-standing record of students progressing on to successful careers including the Royal Marines, Royal Navy and police force.

“Our courses includes drill and physical training followed by a mixture of theory and practical sessions, all tailored towards developing communication, self-confidence and leadership skills.”