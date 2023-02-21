Specsavers and Little Green Pantry among the businesses praised in Love Wellington campaign

The Little Green Pantry on Crown Street, Wellington, was given a shout out

The initiative was organised by Love Wellington to enable residents to voice their appreciation for their favourite businesses in town.

“The promotion filled the town with positive stories and testimonials about a wide range of local traders,” said Sally Themans, of the Love Wellington campaign.

“The promotion aimed to create awareness of and a positive sentiment for local shops, cafes and pubs and involve all Wellington businesses who want to participate at a challenging time of year for trading.

“We really want to get people supporting their local businesses and showing them the love!” Sally added.

Winners were Gary Hay, who gave a shout out to Specsavers.

He said: “The team are just the best. So friendly, always happy and even when they are mega busy you never feel rushed. Top marks Specsavers.”

Vicky Stones voted for the Little Green Pantry, commenting in the competition that the refill store had given the town a real boost.

Pam Spellen nominated The Welldeck in the market.

She said: “I love this Wellington business because the food is amazing and there’s always service with a smile from the lovely Karen!”