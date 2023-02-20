Kirk Raine

The National House Building Council (NHBC) has recognised Kirk Raine, from David Wilson Homes, for his site management capabilities with a Supreme Award, for the third time in his career.

Mr Raine is overseeing the construction of the development The Grove at Doseley Park in Telford. He recently celebrated his 11th NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award, having also won the Seal of Excellence accolade and his fifth Regional Award in 2022.

He said: “My team and I are extremely proud to win this award, and it’s nice to be rewarded for the hard work and quality that we put into the homes that are being built at The Grove.

“It’s fantastic to work with the customers and the contractors. The best part is building high quality homes for our customers, and receiving 100 per cent customer satisfaction.”

To celebrate the achievement, Barratt Developments – parent company of David Wilson Homes – is making a £25,000 donation to the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, which is the only charity that provides mental, physical and financial wellbeing support for construction workers and their families.

This is the sixth time a Site Manager for Barratt Developments has won the Supreme Award in the past eight years, having also secured five Regional Awards, 34 Seals of Excellence and 98 Pride in the Job Quality Awards this year.

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Our Site Managers are on the ground each and every day making sure David Wilson Homes housing developments are operating smoothly and to the high standards we set. We’d like to congratulate all of our award-winners for their continued hard work.