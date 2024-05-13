Shropshire Star
Telford law firm mfg Solicitors announce promotions

Telford law firm mfg Solicitors has announced two promotions which include the appointment of a new partner and an associate.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Left to right - Rachel Gill, Andrew Davies and Beth Tutchener-Ellis

Respected family law expert Beth Tutchener-Ellis has been promoted to partner, whilst colleague Rachel Gill, a litigation specialist, has been promoted to the position of associate.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director of mfg Solicitors said: “We’re continuing to expand in a variety of areas with more and more people and businesses turning to us for professional advice.

“This means we must have nothing but the best people in place, so I am delighted with these latest promotions which stretch across several of our departments. To see Beth step up to become a partner, and Rachel an associate, is a proud moment for us, I have no doubt they will prove to be superb appointments in the months and years ahead. I’d like to congratulate both of them.”

