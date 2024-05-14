Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

AceOn Group launched Project ‘Mettle’ in Kyiv, in the presence of UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Lord David Cameron, and Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko.

Project ‘Mettle’, which will be delivered over a two-year period, will introduce AceOn’s Portable Energy Storage (PES) systems, utilising innovative second-life battery technology, to provide a zero-emission alternative to traditional power sources. The cutting-edge technology could play a key role in delivering humanitarian aid.

AceOn is collaboratiing with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, enabling the deployment of PES systems to support their crucial services in crisis-affected areas but technology could be rolled out across the world. Designed for rapid deployment, the PES systems are targeted at improving energy access in disaster zones and remote rural areas, ensuring reliable power supply during emergencies and enhancing community resilience.

Other key partners on the project are the Institute of Electrodynamics and Technoservicedrive from Ukraine, alongside Liverpool John Moores University.

Mark Thompson, CEO of AceOn Group, said: “Presenting Project ‘Mettle’ to esteemed leaders like Lord Cameron and Minister Halushchenko was not only an honour but a testament to our commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions.

“This project is about more than innovation; it’s about empowering communities with reliable energy to significantly improve their quality of life.”

AceOn Group plans to enable and facilitate a local manufacturing facility in Ukraine in due course.

This will produce swappable power packs and PES Generators, promoting local economic growth and sustainable practices while supporting the wider advancement of renewable energy solutions through strategic partnerships and innovative technologies.