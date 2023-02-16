Recruitment specialist completes office move to Newport

Left to right: Carl Jones, Grant Nisbet, Dan Plimmer, Pete Heap and Matt Johnson at their Agri-EPI Centre home.

Jonathan Lee Group has moved into their new Agri-EPI Centre home in Newport as part of the company’s continued growth plans.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s business support team, Enterprise Telford, has worked closely with Jonathan Lee Group to help them source a new base for their office which meets their requirements and will enable them to strengthen links in new sectors.

The Agri-EPI Centre exists to bridge the gap between the people creating innovative new agricultural technologies and those who benefit from them.

It was established as part of the UK government’s agri-tech strategy to develop, fund, and commercialise new agricultural technologies and develop relationships between researchers, start-ups, investors and farmers to bring the latest innovations to reality.

Grant Nisbet, Director of Jonathan Lee Group, said: “We feel excited to be joining such a prestigious network and feel confident that having a permanent presence at the Agri-EPI Centre will give us a great opportunity to be part of an evolving and innovation centric market space.

“With the world of engineering, manufacturing and technology transforming and with change continuing at pace, we have adapted to meet the challenges of finding people with the right digital skills to support the future of UK businesses.

“We look forward to increasing our exposure within the agricultural engineering and robotics sectors.

“We already have specialist consultants who live in the Telford area so it made sense to explore this opportunity and after a positive response from the Agri-EPI Centre team, it was an easy decision to make.”

Enterprise Telford offers businesses fast, responsive and bespoke solutions to help them achieve their business goals.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said: “The Agri-EPI Centre is a fantastic base and we were pleased to support Jonathan Lee Group with their move.

“A centre like this brings together the very best in agricultural technologies and businesses from different sectors.