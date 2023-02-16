Attracting and retaining talent 'a key priority' for Shropshire businesses

Hollie Whittles of West Midlands for the Federation of Small Businesses

It comes as Hollie Whittles, Director of Purple Frog Systems, a data analytics company based in Telford, said attracting and retaining talent should be a key priority for many.

The Skills Horizon barometer, launched by the Skills for Life campaign, asked 1,250 SMEs in England about their challenges when it comes to recruitment in the year ahead.

And it found many are exploring the best ways to strengthen their workforce to achieve growth.

Over a third (35%) of SMEs in the West Midlands rank staffing challenges – such as recruitment and skills – amongst their top three concerns for 2023.

However, half (50%) plan to invest in building digital skills within their company and over a quarter (28%) will encourage staff to engage in current or free training resources – such as Skills for Life Bootcamps.

Many are hoping this will help them tackle the challenges they face with recruitment and staffing in 2023, as they cite their top two recruitment and staffing concerns as not being able to recruit new employees with the right skills (44%) and not having enough employees with the right skills (37%).

Over a quarter (26%) are seeking to hire from broad education routes such as apprentices and T Levels students.

Hollie said: “Attracting and retaining talent is a key priority for us this year. It has been a challenging few months for businesses, but digital transformation is a something many companies turned to us throughout pandemic so we are seeing growth in this sector.

“Looking at different ways to bring new talent to the business to ensure that we’re in the best possible place to tackle the year ahead is crucial.

"We are working with a local college to help shape their T-Level curriculum to cover emerging technologies such as data analytics.

"This is perfect for us as we’ll be able to tailor the training to suit our business requirements, and give T-Level students the opportunity to get a foot on the ladder of an exciting and promising career.”

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said: “Boosting skills in key sectors like digital, manufacturing and healthcare is essential to building a skills nation and the government is investing in resources and skills qualifications – spending over £3.8bn this Parliament.

“This investment is being recognised by SMEs who are planning to invest in upskilling their workforce this year, and I would encourage businesses of all sizes follow suit.