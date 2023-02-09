Relaunch of Shropshire chamber's 18-35 event is big success

Delegates at the relaunch of the 18-35 group

The 18-35 Group, which is specifically for young local businesspeople between those ages, was fully booked for its first post-Covid get-together at University Centre Shrewsbury.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted at the response which the relaunch of this group has received, and are now excitedly making plans for more meetings over the course of the year.

“If you want to meet new people, have your say on what matters to you, and broaden your knowledge base and skills, this is the perfect group is for you.

“You don’t have to be a Chamber member to get involved. Whether you've recently launched a start-up business, or are currently seeking your next job opportunity, everyone is welcome.

“It’s all about creating a supportive network giving people the chance to share ideas and knowledge.”

She added: “We want to make it a successful and integral part of the Shropshire business community, and have received so much positive feedback. We will be announcing details of the next meeting very soon.”

The group will hold a minimum of four events a year, and include talks and presentations from a broad range of experts and business professionals – as well as a series of social activities.

Amelia Redge, head of marketing at Reech in Shrewsbury, and Richard Harman, partner and head of engineering at Berrys, were both avid members of the 18-35 Group prior to Covid and have welcomed its return.

Amelia said: “I feel it is important to re-engage young members and get new blood on board.

“There are not that many opportunities in Shropshire for this age group - they are more aimed at those people who have already built up long-term relationships and know the community.

“The 18-35 Group is a nice relaxed non-intimidating way of getting young people involved and starting to introduce them to some of the things the Chamber does.”

Richard said: “It gives our younger staff the chance to get together with other professionals, network together and build those networks as early as possible.

“Sharing their knowledge and contacts in this way will ultimately lead to them bringing in more business.

“We have quite a few employees within the age group and we are rallying around encouraging them to join.

“We spend a lot of time, effort and money training our younger staff to bring them on and get them qualified because ultimately they will be our next managers. The experience they gain through the 18-35 group can only help that process.”