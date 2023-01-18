Popular destination revealed as Shropshire travel boss says holiday demand is up 25 per cent

Managing Director Don Bircham of Hays Travel North West

According to Hays Travel North West managing director Don Bircham, January is the peak period for the industry with families desperate to escape the cold, wet and gloomy weather.

This year the numbers are 25 per cent up on January 2020 – two months before Covid lockdown hit in March that year – as customers beat a path to the doors of their 47 shops across North Wales and the North West on the first Saturday of the New Year.

The company has stores in Oswestry and Shrewsbury as well as across North Wales and the North West.

Favourite destinations include mainland Spain, Greece and Portugal, the Canaries, Balearics, Florida and Cruise, while Sicily – where Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and comedian Alan Carr are renovating a property for ITV’s The Italian Job – is also attracting plenty of interest.

Meanwhile, Turkey is popular with the lira in freefall against the pound and Russian holidaymakers staying at home.

Mr Bircham, who opened his first travel shop in Mold, in Flintshire, 22 years ago, said: “The first Saturday of the year is traditionally a big day for us and for the travel business across the country but this has been phenomenal.

"Programmes like The Italian Job do have an effect because you’re sat at home and it’s dark and wet and cold and fighting for the remote control and there’s Sicily, all sunshine, sandy beaches and blue seas.

“This is only the second year since we’ve been let loose again after the pandemic and people understandably want to stretch their wings again and fly off to somewhere sunny and welcoming. We’ve had a big marketing campaign, we’ve been on the TV and the radio and we’ve written to all our previous customers.

“January is one month when there are no holidays for staff and we even suspend our training programme for the month make sure we are fully staffed for our customers.

“We are also seeing many former customers return to us – people who may have been booking on the internet are seeing the benefits in terms of safety and security of booking with a travel agent. There is also the protection and expertise a travel agent can bring in terms of knowing about restrictions on travel, passports and visa regulations and, in these days, vaccination requirements.

“We’re part of the biggest independent travel agency in the UK and we’re not going anywhere. We’re very competitively priced for everything down to holiday insurance.

“There has never been a better time to book with low deposits and easy payment plans to spread the cost of the holiday from now up to eight weeks before you go while the big tour operators like Jet 2 Holidays, Easyjet Holidays and Tui are offering big discounts including free child places.”