Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire chamber relaunches networking group for 18-35-year-olds

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is relaunching its 18-35 group to provide a networking and socialising platform for like-minded young businesspeople.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager
Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager

The first gathering will be held at University Centre Shrewsbury on February 6, from 5pm to 7pm.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “If you want to meet new people, have your say on what matters to you, and broaden your knowledge base and skills, this group is for you.

“You don’t have to be a Chamber member to get involved. Whether you've recently launched a start-up business, or are currently seeking your next job opportunity, everyone is welcome.

“It’s all about creating a supportive network giving people the chance to share ideas and knowledge.”

She added: “At this first meeting, we will be asking some key questions to find out how members would like the group to operate, to make it a successful and integral part of the Shropshire business community.

“There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of joining the group, and the support which is being kindly offered by the team at University Centre Shrewsbury.”

The group will hold a minimum of four events a year, and include talks and presentations from a broad range of experts and business professionals – as well as a series of social activities.

For more details, email events@shropshire-chamber.co.uk or check out the website, www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/campaigns/1835-group

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News