Shropshire chamber relaunches networking group for 18-35-year-olds

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager

The first gathering will be held at University Centre Shrewsbury on February 6, from 5pm to 7pm.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “If you want to meet new people, have your say on what matters to you, and broaden your knowledge base and skills, this group is for you.

“You don’t have to be a Chamber member to get involved. Whether you've recently launched a start-up business, or are currently seeking your next job opportunity, everyone is welcome.

“It’s all about creating a supportive network giving people the chance to share ideas and knowledge.”

She added: “At this first meeting, we will be asking some key questions to find out how members would like the group to operate, to make it a successful and integral part of the Shropshire business community.

“There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of joining the group, and the support which is being kindly offered by the team at University Centre Shrewsbury.”

The group will hold a minimum of four events a year, and include talks and presentations from a broad range of experts and business professionals – as well as a series of social activities.