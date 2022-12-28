The EE network logo

The company said it had built or upgraded five 4G sites across county since December 2021, including Cleobury Mortimer, Oswestry, Astley and the A53 route.

The work was part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK.

EE says the investment constitutes the latest expansion of 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK and the company is now planning further upgrades.

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected. Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that.

"EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”

EE says the upgrades have helped improve coverage throughout the UK’s road network, a key benefit of the Shared Rural Network programme.