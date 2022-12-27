Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Council releases bird flu advice after surveillance zone enacted in Shropshire

By David TooleyBishop's CastlePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Details have been released of the area covered by a bird flu outbreak in south Shropshire.

Picture: DEFRA
Picture: DEFRA

A 3km radius surveillance zone was placed around Wentnor, between Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton, on Christmas Eve and will remain in place until further notice.

County residents and businesses that house birds are being asked to be on the lookout for fresh signs of avian flu.

Picture: DEFRA

Shropshire Council announced restrictions, monitoring and surveillance zones for an area just outside Bishop’s Castle after the disease was discovered in a poultry flock.

It means that the occupier of any premises in the zone where poultry or other captive birds are kept must make records of any person visiting, and must make a record of all poultry entering or leaving those premises as soon as reasonably practicable after the movement.

And any person who is engaged in the transport or marketing of poultry or poultry eggs in the zone must make a record as soon as reasonably practicable of all poultry and poultry eggs transported or marketed by them.

It also bans the release of game birds.

The council is asking residents and businesses who house birds to remain on alert for any signs of disease and report any cases of suspected disease immediately.

It has also asked people to ensure “good levels of biosecurity at their premises”.

The council has said that people should be on the lookout for "unusual quietness, decreased activity levels" from birds.

Signs include "decreased levels of vocalisation", "decreased levels of feed and water consumption", and "decreased egg production".

Due to outbreaks of bird flu across the country it is a legal requirement that all flocks, private or commercial, are kept indoors.

People who are concerned about the health of their animals are advised to contact their vet.

For more information about bird flu and biosecurity visit gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu or phone to report any of the above symptoms in birds on 03459 33 55 77 for the Defra Helpline.

Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Farming
Health
Church Stretton
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News