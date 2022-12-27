Council releases bird flu advice after surveillance zone enacted in Shropshire

Picture: DEFRA

A 3km radius surveillance zone was placed around Wentnor, between Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton, on Christmas Eve and will remain in place until further notice.

County residents and businesses that house birds are being asked to be on the lookout for fresh signs of avian flu.

Shropshire Council announced restrictions, monitoring and surveillance zones for an area just outside Bishop’s Castle after the disease was discovered in a poultry flock.

It means that the occupier of any premises in the zone where poultry or other captive birds are kept must make records of any person visiting, and must make a record of all poultry entering or leaving those premises as soon as reasonably practicable after the movement.

And any person who is engaged in the transport or marketing of poultry or poultry eggs in the zone must make a record as soon as reasonably practicable of all poultry and poultry eggs transported or marketed by them.

It also bans the release of game birds.

The council is asking residents and businesses who house birds to remain on alert for any signs of disease and report any cases of suspected disease immediately.

It has also asked people to ensure “good levels of biosecurity at their premises”.

The council has said that people should be on the lookout for "unusual quietness, decreased activity levels" from birds.

Signs include "decreased levels of vocalisation", "decreased levels of feed and water consumption", and "decreased egg production".

Due to outbreaks of bird flu across the country it is a legal requirement that all flocks, private or commercial, are kept indoors.

People who are concerned about the health of their animals are advised to contact their vet.