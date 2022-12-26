West Midlands pubs facing a tough January

The Rose and Crown, Penn Road

Some are already cutting opening hours or closing on one or more days of the week when trade is low.

Rising energy costs and difficulty in recruiting new managers and staff are among the problems afflicting the licensing trade in the region.

Some M&B pubs are shutting earlier on quiet nights in a bid to save on fuel bills.

Last week, the Government announced it was extending the freeze on alcohol duty for another six months. A decision on extending help for businesses facing soaring energy bills will be made in the new year.

The British Beer and Pub Association is among those calling for more to be done to support the industry.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said pubs and brewers "are doing whatever they can to make ends meet as costs on everything continue to rise".

"Extending the freeze on beer duty will inject a much-needed flurry of festive cheer for our brewers and pubs but times are still incredibly tough," she said.

One of the pubs reducing hours as a cost-saving measure is The Rose and Crown in Penn Road, Upper Penn, Wolverhampton. It is part of Sizzling Pubs – one of M&B's chains.

Manager Simon Stanton said that from January it would shut an hour earlier at 10pm on Wednesdays.

The pub already shuts at that time from Sunday to Tuesday.

He said it was down to increasing energy costs and because January was always a quiet month.

"It is a very tough time for pubs. A lot of pubs are closing on some days or sharply reducing hours," he added.

Sizzling Pubs said: “A small number of pubs across our estate will be slightly reducing their opening hours temporarily in the new year. This is often the case as it is the quietest time of the year for us but unfortunately, this time we also have the addition of increased food and energy costs to consider too.”

Woodsetton-based Holden's Brewery is introducing a special offer on some beers for January and February in a bid to encourage drinkers into its pubs.

National sales manager Phil Britton said January would be a tough month and Holden's would be evaluating trade in the first couple of weeks. Currently not reduction in hours is planned.

He said the £2.90 a pint offer would apply to its Black Country Lager, Severn Pilsner and Holden's XB, which is being brewed specially for the new year.

The offer will run from January 1 to the end of February at al 13 managed houses in the Holden's estate of 18 pubs.

"The aim is to encourage more people to come in. We understand that things are hard for everybody," added Mr Britton.

He said Holden's was trying to recruit new managers currently.

Value pub chain Wetherspoons is holding a January sale across its sites with some of its beers being priced at just 99p per pint.

Founder and chairman Tim Martin said his pubs will also be cutting the price of many of its menu items between January 3 and 17. Discounts will vary from pub-to-pub.

Wetherspoons will also be cutting the price of coffee and soft drinks across 810 pubs to 99p.

Mr Martin said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks. I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.”

Many independent breweries are being forced to close due to rising costs. Earlier this month Stafford-based Slater's revealed it is to close early in the new year after 27 years due to the cost of living crisis.

The Campaign for Real Ale's national chairman Nik Antona said that 2023 would see many pubs and social clubs limiting their hours and services out of financial necessity in the face of an unprecedented cost of business crisis and rising energy prices.

More than 32 pubs disappeared from communities in England and Wales each month in 2022 as rocketing energy bills and staffing pressures forced businesses to shut. The overall number of pubs fell by 386 during the year to 39,787.