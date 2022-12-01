Shrewsbury market traders need votes to regain Britain's Favourite Market crown

From left: Alison Staples, Darren Topkins, Robin Nugent, Laura Bottomley and Ed Ryder

Shrewsbury Market Hall was crowned Britain’s Favourite Market back in 2018 and was runner-up last year. Now, traders are urging as many market fans as possible to help them win the accolade for 2023.

Markets across the country are fighting for the title, which is one of the major awards up for grabs at the Great British Market Awards 2023.

The awards are run each year by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA). The title of 'favourite market' is the only market award in which the public have a vote.

Market facilities manager, Kate Gittins said: “Every vote counts. There are some fantastic markets up and down the land in this contest, so the competition is very steep. Our customers tell us that our market is one of the best in the country.

“The feedback from customers is phenomenal. They love this place. We are busier and more popular than ever and it would be wonderful if every single customer could vote for us and vote for us daily.”

Back when it was newly built in September 1965, the Market Hall was considered to be a prime example of cutting-edge modern architecture.

It replaced a large Victorian market hall in a poor state of repair and was condemned as unhygienic and dingy.

The new Market Hall was developed by the Second Covent Garden Property Company, costing £1 million to build and designed by a respected architect of his day, David du Rieu Aberdeen.

Now, the market hall serves as vibrant example of modern meeting the sixties, and is thriving as a home for more than 60 independent businesses, ranging from street food cafes and artisan food retailers to lifestyle boutiques, vintage sellers and artist studios.

To vote Shrewsbury's Market Hall as your favourite market, visit nabma.com/vote-for-britains-favourite-market and select 'Shrewsbury Indoor Market'.