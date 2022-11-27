Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury pub to remain shut so new flood-proof cellar can be finished

By Megan HoweShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Comments

A Wetherspoons pub in Shrewsbury remains closed this week so work on an extension to prevent flooding can be completed.

Flooding in Shrewsbury from the River Severn - Mardol Quay, the Shrewsbury Hotel is on the right
Flooding in Shrewsbury from the River Severn - Mardol Quay, the Shrewsbury Hotel is on the right

The Shrewsbury Hotel closed fully on November 21 and will not reopen until Friday, December 2, when the flood defence work has taken place.

J D Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “In each of the past three years, the cellar at the pub has flooded, which had resulted in the pub having to close while the cellar is drained.

“Wetherspoon is building a new cellar to the rear of the pub, above ground, in space previously used as a small courtyard garden.

“Along with some further flood defence works, the company believes that future floods will not impact the pub, provided that the pub is accessible."

Business
News
Environment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News