Shrewsbury pub to remain shut so new flood-proof cellar can be finished

The Shrewsbury Hotel closed fully on November 21 and will not reopen until Friday, December 2, when the flood defence work has taken place.
J D Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “In each of the past three years, the cellar at the pub has flooded, which had resulted in the pub having to close while the cellar is drained.
“Wetherspoon is building a new cellar to the rear of the pub, above ground, in space previously used as a small courtyard garden.
“Along with some further flood defence works, the company believes that future floods will not impact the pub, provided that the pub is accessible."