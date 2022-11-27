Shrewsbury pub to remain shut so new flood-proof cellar can be finished

Flooding in Shrewsbury from the River Severn - Mardol Quay, the Shrewsbury Hotel is on the right

The Shrewsbury Hotel closed fully on November 21 and will not reopen until Friday, December 2, when the flood defence work has taken place.

J D Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “In each of the past three years, the cellar at the pub has flooded, which had resulted in the pub having to close while the cellar is drained.

“Wetherspoon is building a new cellar to the rear of the pub, above ground, in space previously used as a small courtyard garden.