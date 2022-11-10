Notification Settings

Poundland taking on 1,200 seasonal workers

By John Corser Business Published:

Poundland is taking on 1,200 temporary seasonal stff and is to keep its stores shut on both Boxing Day and New Year’s Day for the third successive year

Poundland is recruiting 1,200 seaonal staff

The discount retailer, which has its UK base in Walsall, is recruiting for its stores across the UK and Ireland in the run up to Christmas.

The temporary shop floor roles will end on Christmas Eve, though some may be taken on permanently where roles are available.

Simon Wells, Poundland & Dealz people director said: “The extra recruits will help us make sure that our stores are great places to work and shop at the busiest time of year.”

In addition to Christmas Day, Poundland confirmed it had told its colleagues back in September that for the third year in a row all its stores will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to give staff a well-deserved break.

As a thank you to all 18,000 members of the Poundland and Dealz team for all their hard work, they will each receive a £25 voucher (€30 in the Republic of Ireland) to spend in store between December and January and that their regular colleague discount will double from 10 per cent to 20 per cent during November.

“We really appreciate how hard colleagues work during the year and are closing the stores on the extra days over Christmas and New Year so they enjoy a well-deserved break with friends and family,” added Simon.

“The vouchers and extra discounts are our way of saying thank-you and we know they’ll be appreciated.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

