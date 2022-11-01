Telford company gives backing to Big Blast event

All set for the Big Blast

Fabricators Clenviro have teamed up with Wellington Cricket Club to help bring The Big Blast – the popular fireworks event – back to the town after three years away.

The local company, who specialise in package waste treatment systems, are sponsoring the annual spectacle, which will be returning on Saturday 5th November.

The Big Blast at Orleton Park, home of Wellington Cricket Club, has always been a hugely popular event, combining a huge professional fireworks display with a funfair, family games, and a raft of food and drink options.

Sadly, due to the pandemic, the organisers were forced to cancel the last two events, which means that this month’s show will be the first since 2019 – but the organisers are hoping to make up for lost time this year with their biggest display ever.

Daniel Candlish from Clenviro visited the organising team to view preparations for the big night with a week to go, meeting with club captain Matt Stinson and one of the club’s many junior cricketers, Ben Fewtrell.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring this great family event this year and helping to raise funds to support young cricketers like Ben and his teammates,” Daniel said.

The event is the chief fundraiser for the cricket club, which provides opportunities for around 300 local players of all ages and abilities.

“After three years away, we’re sure this year’s show will be worth the wait and we’re all really looking forward to coming along next week,” Candlish added.