Kids across region can eat for free as M&S cafe deal returns

Four-piece meals are available

The deal saw 200,000 meals gobbled up across the summer.

The offer now returns to more 340 M&S cafes across the UK to support customers over half term from October 17 to 28. October. In Wales it is from October 31 to November 4.

The popularity of the scheme over the summer holidays saw it extended from its initial three-week period to the whole six-week school holiday to meet customer demand.

Young visitors can enjoy a main plus snack plus drink from the Kids’ Munch Menu for free (normally £3.95), when £5 is spent on adult food or drink.

Hot mains include pancakes with blueberries and honey; jacket potato with sausage and baked beans; ham and cheese toastie; cheese and tomato pasta and pizza options.

All purchases in the cafes are also eligible for a free piece of fruit for kids, meaning children can get a four-piece meal for free over the holidays.

Sharry Cramond, marketing and hospitality director at M&S, said: “We know customers are feeling the pinch at the moment so we’ve worked really hard to make sure we’re not only offering families a great value and welcoming meal in our cafes over the half term holidays, but a completely delicious one too, even for the fussiest of little eaters