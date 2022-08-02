Inside Müller's Telford plant

Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 47p per litre from September 1 – a 1p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, joint chief executive at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “Throughout our supply chain, and on farm, we continue to see volatility in costs.

“We will do everything we can to support our farmers and protect the security of supply. We will closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies in the coming months.”