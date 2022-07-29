Asda drops petrol prices

The Asda petrol station at Great Bridge

It includes the petrol stations at Asda stores at Brierley Hill, Cannock, Great Bridge, Shrewsbury, Telford, Tipton and Wolverhampton.

Drivers will pay on average 174p per litres for unleaded and 185p for diesel when filling up at Asda’s 323 petrol stations across the UK. The latest price reduction follows a cut of 4p earlier in the week, meaning the supermarket has reduced fuel prices by 9p on unleaded and 7p on diesel since the start of the week.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet commented on the drop: “Asda’s price move is impressive, in effect cutting 10p a litre off the UK average price of petrol. That’s potentially a fiver off a tank for those filling up this weekend, compared to the artificially-high prices on too many major retailer forecourts and in too many towns.