Shropshire experience day company WonderDays celebrates successful launch

Matt Jones from WonderDays, Sarah Cartwright from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World and Abi Sadler from WonderDays

Designed to make buying an experience day gift as simple as it should be, WonderDays is the brainchild of Matt Jones, from Newport and the team he worked with at one of the UK’s longest running balloon ride operators.

Partnerships manager Abi Sadler, who has been part of the WonderDays team since the initial idea stage, said she couldn’t be prouder of how things were going.

“We brought WonderDays to the market because we knew there was a better way of doing things, both for the people buying a gift and the partner’s providing the experience day,” she said.

“June saw us ‘soft launch’ the business with the WonderDays website going live on May 30 and it’s honestly exceeded our expectations with how popular it has been already.

“Our most popular experience so far has been a hot air balloon ride, closely followed by supercar track days and afternoon tea.

“It’s been a real mix of the more traditional experience days with something that bit more special.”

Ms Sadler said feedback from customers has also been incredibly positive, with praise for the simple, fuss-free buying process and excellent customer service.

“Just some of the comments we’ve had so far include compliments such as ‘very easy’ and they’ll ‘be back again’ about the simple buying process,” she added.