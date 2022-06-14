£9,500 grants to help solve construction skills shortages

The availability of labour is now the number one issue within the UK construction sector

Staff mobility is high as people look for the best pay packets, causing further disruption. Research by Search Consultancy into the extent of the skills shortage has found that 83 per cent of businesses within the construction industry are feeling the strain from a lack of skilled workers.

But according to SBC Training young people are really keen to join the sector, they just need to be given an opportunity.

Tom Watson is six months into his bricklaying apprenticeship and is already a valuable asset to his employer, SBC Training said.

One day a week at the SBC Training Construction Centre is giving him the skills to apply at work and he is working as a full part of the team involved in setting out, blockwork and brickwork, increasing his skills every day.

SBC Training said many more young people like Tom would really like to join the construction industry and grants of up to £9,500 per apprentice are available to help employers to get involved.