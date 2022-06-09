Electricity firm plans to reduce wastage in Shropshire

One of WPD's skips

Western Power Distribution (WPD), which is responsible for delivering electricity to eight million customers in the UK, will send no waste to landfill in Shropshire by 2028.

The company will also be cutting the tonnage of waste it produces by 30 per cent over a five-year period.

WPD will work with its suppliers and manufacturers to cut waste and it will work towards sourcing more goods from recycled plastics.

Andy Martyr-Icke, a member of WPD’s environment team, said: “As one of the region’s leading companies, we have a big role to play in sustainability and we’re not satisfied with just minimising our impact on the environment.

“We want to have a positive effect. Not only are we focusing on reducing waste sent to landfill to zero and increasing recycling, we will also significantly reduce the amount of waste we produce in the first place.”

Over the last six years, WPD has reduced its business carbon footprint by 36 per cent, and the tonnage of waste produced by its operations going to landfill by 83 per cent.

Alison Sleightholm, WPD’s resources and external affairs director, said: “As well as being a net zero business by 2028, the most ambitious proposal in the sector, we have an unequivocal focus to be biodiverse and sustainable.