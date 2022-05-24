Notification Settings

Revenue improves for Hill & Smith

By John CorserBusiness

Revenue was up nine per cent for safety barriers and galvanizing group Hill & Smith Holdings for the four months to the end of April

Sales have improved this year for the barriers group
The group, which includes the Hill & Smith barriers business at Springvale Business Park, Bilston, and Joseph Ash Galvanizing in Bilston, Telford and Walsall, is also positive about its medium and long term outlook

Ahead of its annual general meeting the group said trading during the period had been positive driven by pricing actions and robust levels of demand across the portfolio. It is on track to deliver full year underlying operating profit in line with market expectations..

The galvanizing division delivered a strong performance in the period, with good levels of organic revenue and profit growth across all three regions.

Demand across utilities continued to be buoyant, with strong organic revenue growth against robust 2021 comparators.

In roads and security, as expected, utilisation of the UK temporary safety barrier fleet was lower than last year, however this is expected to increase in the second half of the year.

