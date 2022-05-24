Revenue improves for Hill & Smith

Sales have improved this year for the barriers group

The group, which includes the Hill & Smith barriers business at Springvale Business Park, Bilston, and Joseph Ash Galvanizing in Bilston, Telford and Walsall, is also positive about its medium and long term outlook

Ahead of its annual general meeting the group said trading during the period had been positive driven by pricing actions and robust levels of demand across the portfolio. It is on track to deliver full year underlying operating profit in line with market expectations..

The galvanizing division delivered a strong performance in the period, with good levels of organic revenue and profit growth across all three regions.

Demand across utilities continued to be buoyant, with strong organic revenue growth against robust 2021 comparators.