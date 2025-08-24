In Pictures: Former Telford shop demolished to make way for new rental apartments

Planning permission for a scheme to knock down the former Wrekin Housing Group shop on King Street in Dawley, set to be replaced with four new apartments, was granted in December last year.

The Wrekin Housing Group, which is now known as Housing Plus following a merger last year, plans to build a two-storey block of one-bedroom, two-person apartments, which will be made available for social rent.

Builders have now completely demolished the decaying building and a neighbouring unit, with the new homes scheduled for completion later this year.

The site of four new apartments planned for King Street, Dawley, Telford (Photo: R1 Construction)

Martin James, Development and Regeneration Manager at Housing Plus Group, said the company was "proud" to be bringing the site back into use, after the decaying former shop had stood empty on King Street for several years.

“For decades, this building played an important role in supporting Wrekin customers and providing vital local services," he said.