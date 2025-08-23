'I help women with their make-up and skincare and offer free appointments to chemotherapy patients at my Shrewsbury clean beauty boutique'

The fashion make-up artist is now sharing her extensive knowledge with others at her own boutique, Just BeYOUtiful on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury.

“It is a clean beauty boutique that offers specialised and personalised appointments to people wanting help and support with both make-up and skincare,” says the 42-year-old.

Amy first became interested in clean beauty while living in Germany with her husband. “I found a little shop in the town where we lived that stocked clean beauty products and I learned about what it was and the benefits,” she says.

It prompted Amy to change her own skincare regime and her interest in the clean beauty industry grew as she found new brands and products to try. “I’m really passionate about clean beauty, I really feel it’s where people should be headed,” she says.

After moving to Winnipeg in Canada, she decided to take her hobby a step further by training to be a make-up artist. She knew she wanted to stick to using only natural products which meant creating her own kit rather than using the standard one provided by the training school. “It meant I had one-to-one personal training because the brands and products I was using were different,” says Amy.