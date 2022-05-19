Telford workwear specialist announces support to fight dementia

Lauren Chandler and James Worthington

MyWorkwear, which is based in Telford, has supported businesses across the UK with its workwear and uniforms for nearly 50 years.

During those years, it has helped numerous local and national charities. However, following the passing of its founder Mike Worthington to dementia with Lewy Bodies last year, the team decided it was time it nominated a dementia charity and look to focus its efforts on supporting the fight against the disease.

The business works closely with the manufacturing, engineering and automotive industries and sponsors the University of Wolverhampton Racing team, and said when it was introduced to Race Against Dementia by one of its partners, Kiltads Motorsport Marketing, it felt there was a strong synergy. The charity’s Royal Patron is the Countess of Wessex and has support from the likes of the family of Sean Connery and Sir James Dyson.

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear, said: “With the first anniversary of my father’s death falling during Dementia Action Week this week, we felt this was an ideal time to announce our intentions to support Race Against Dementia and help in the fight against this horrific disease.

“Having grown from the small manufacturing company my father started in 1976, it is humbling to be able to now support this charity and help in finding a cure for the disease that took him from his loving family. We hope that with all the fundraising for research into the disease, there will be one day in the future when other families won’t have to face the heartbreak of seeing their loved one's sense of reality and dignity stolen from them.”

Race Against Dementia was founded by three-time Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, in response to his wife, Helen’s, dementia diagnosis.

Over 50 million people worldwide have dementia today with a new person diagnosed every three seconds. Race Against Dementia raises and allocates monies to research into a prevention or cure for dementia, and currently funds and supports 11 post-doctoral early career dementia researchers through the RAD Fellowship Programme.

Bridget Barker, CEO of Race Against Dementia, said: “We are delighted to be supported by MyWorkwear in our race to find a prevention or cure for this terrible disease.