Uber launches Local Cab booking in Oswestry

Photo: Marcelo Justo

Uber has today announced the launch of Local Cab in Oswestry, which will give passengers the option to book trips with a local operator via their app.

Anyone who opens the Uber app in the town can select the Local Cab option alongside the regular Uber options including UberX and UberXL.

Local Cab trips will be passed to Oswestry operator Acorn Taxis to fulfil and all subsequent support will be provided by them.

Matt Young, director at Oswestry Cars, said: “We look forward to making Local Cab available to the people of Oswestry.

"We feel that now, more than ever, a product like Local Cab is needed – with demand for taxis continuing to rise and passengers in need of more options.”

“We’re making it quicker and easier for people to get around Oswestry, connecting more passengers with taxi drivers via the Uber app. The partnership is also enabling us to provide further job opportunities to our drivers.”

The arrival of Uber’s new Local Cab in Oswestry follows a series of previous launches in towns and cities across the UK, including Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: “Oswestry will be among the first towns in England where riders can access both UberX and Local Cab in the same app.

"This will help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers in Oswestry more choice, meaning that everyone will benefit.