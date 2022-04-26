Telford-based specialist interiors group secures £1.5m funding

The firm now has a suitable working capital facility to help it continue to supply into the rail industry

A family-owned business trading since 1993, its special processes include design engineering, metalwork, specialised joinery, and injection moulding.

The funding from Cynergy Business Finance will enable Baker and Bellfield to replace some of its current banking facilities with a more suitable asset based lending facility, doubling the amount of financing they have available for working capital.

Additional funding will also support the company’s cashflow as it plans to expand operations into a second site and produce a wider range of products for its customers.

Jamie Baker, managing director and CEO at Baker & Bellfield, said: “I was put in touch with Cynergy Business Finance to assist my company with invoice financing solutions. Their industry knowledge was excellent, and we experienced a professional, friendly, and extremely proactive, service. For anyone looking for invoice financing options, I would highly recommend Cynergy Business Finance as their first point of call.”