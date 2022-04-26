Notification Settings

Telford-based specialist interiors group secures £1.5m funding

By James Pugh

Baker and Bellfield, a global supplier of specialist interiors solutions based in Telford, has secured a £1.5 million invoice discounting funding line through Cynergy Business Finance.

The firm now has a suitable working capital facility to help it continue to supply into the rail industry
A family-owned business trading since 1993, its special processes include design engineering, metalwork, specialised joinery, and injection moulding.

The funding from Cynergy Business Finance will enable Baker and Bellfield to replace some of its current banking facilities with a more suitable asset based lending facility, doubling the amount of financing they have available for working capital.

Additional funding will also support the company’s cashflow as it plans to expand operations into a second site and produce a wider range of products for its customers.

Jamie Baker, managing director and CEO at Baker & Bellfield, said: “I was put in touch with Cynergy Business Finance to assist my company with invoice financing solutions. Their industry knowledge was excellent, and we experienced a professional, friendly, and extremely proactive, service. For anyone looking for invoice financing options, I would highly recommend Cynergy Business Finance as their first point of call.”

Dan Burton, executive director at Cynergy Business Finance, added: “We are very pleased to support Baker & Bellfield Limited with this working capital facility which will support their future growth plans and investment strategy. The business is family owned and extremely well established and we look forward to supporting them on the next stage of their journey.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

